'Super-agent' Raiola threatens FIFA with legal action over commission caps
Lausanne, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - A group of football agents led by "super-agent" Mino Raiola has threatened FIFA with legal action over a proposed cap on transfer commissions, documents seen by AFP on Thursday show.
The Football Agents Forum (FAF), an organisation led by Paul Pogba's agent Raiola, invoked the courts after world football's governing body agreed in principle to limit commissions on player sales to 10 percent ...

 

