Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) The postal department is "seriously studying" the option of hiving off the postal life insurance (PLI) business into a separate entity, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) of West Bengal circle Gautam Bhattacharya said PLI was earlier restricted to government and semi-government officials, but it is now open to listed corporate bodies and professionals.

"The department is seriously studying th ...