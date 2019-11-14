BOOK-SUDHA MURTY-PENGUIN LECTURE - Author-philanthropist Sudha Murty to deliver 2019 Penguin Annual Lecture (Eds: Correcting nam

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Award-winning author and philanthropist Sudha Murty will deliver this year's Penguin Annual Lecture, publishers Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.

Murty, who will be speaking on "Storytelling and Social Change: How Literature Influences Who We Are and What We Do", will deliver the lecture at The Imperial here on December 11.

During the course of the lecture, Murty will bring two of her passions to the lecture  storytelling and social work  to showcase the ...