DL-COURT-LD SHELTER HOME - Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Court defers judgement due to lawyers' strike (Eds: Adding background

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month its judgement in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till December 12 as 20 accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital.

Former Bihar People's Party MLA Bra ...