Indian court to set law on women's entry in temples, mosques<

India's Supreme Court will set law on women's entry into temples and mosques after being asked to review its decision lifting a ban on some women entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala state<

NEW DELHI (AP) _ India's Supreme Court said Thursday it will set law on women's entry into temples and mosques after being asked to review its ...