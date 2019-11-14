BC-UN--United Nations-Sa, 0129

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UN chief: Terrorists strengthen foothold in Africa's Sahel<

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that terrorist groups have strengthened their foothold across Africa's Sahel region, which is experiencing spiraling violence<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that terrorist groups have strengthened their foothold across Africa's Sahel region, which is experiencing escalating violence.

The U.N. chief said in a report to the U.N ...