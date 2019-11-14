Oil prices climb amid demand hopes

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations of improved demand for the energy.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery increased 0.32 dollar to settle at 57.12 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery gained 0.31 dollar to close at 62.37 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Oil prices got some support after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the current stance ...