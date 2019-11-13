Fbl-Afr-2021-qualifying

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Congo keep Mane in check, but Senegal cruise to victory

By David LEGGE

Johannesburg, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - The failure of Liverpool star Sadio Mane to score did not prevent Senegal cruising to a 2-0 win over Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying began.

France-based duo Sidy Sarr and Habibou Diallo netted within three minutes during the first half in Thies near Dakar to ensure the Teranga Lions collected maximum points.

Senegal finished runners-up to A ...