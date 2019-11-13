The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Fbl-Afr-2021-qualifying

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Congo keep Mane in check, but Senegal cruise to victory
By David LEGGE
Johannesburg, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - The failure of Liverpool star Sadio Mane to score did not prevent Senegal cruising to a 2-0 win over Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying began.
France-based duo Sidy Sarr and Habibou Diallo netted within three minutes during the first half in Thies near Dakar to ensure the Teranga Lions collected maximum points.
Senegal finished runners-up to A ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 01:22:09 AM. All rights reserved.