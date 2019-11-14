The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Ex-insurance exec gets 6 months in college admissions scam<
A former California insurance executive has been sentenced to six months in prison for paying $450,000 to get his son and daughter admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<
By COLLIN BINKLEY<
AP Education Writer<
BOSTON (AP) _ A former California insurance executive has been sentenced to six months in prison for paying $450,000 to get his son and daug ...

 

