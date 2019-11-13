The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Fbl-Afr-2021-qualifying-EGY-Salah

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Injured Egypt superstar Salah to miss Cup of Nations qualifiers
Johannesburg, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - African superstar Mohamed Salah will not play for Egypt against Kenya on Thursday in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying because of a lingering ankle injury.
The 27-year-old forward was hurt against Leicester City last month and despite making several subsequent appearances for Liverpool, is suffering from slight discomfort in his left ankle.
Egyptian media reported that after Salah travell ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 01:22:03 AM. All rights reserved.