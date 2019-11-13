Fbl-Afr-2021-qualifying-EGY-Salah

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Injured Egypt superstar Salah to miss Cup of Nations qualifiers

Johannesburg, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - African superstar Mohamed Salah will not play for Egypt against Kenya on Thursday in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying because of a lingering ankle injury.

The 27-year-old forward was hurt against Leicester City last month and despite making several subsequent appearances for Liverpool, is suffering from slight discomfort in his left ankle.

Egyptian media reported that after Salah travell ...