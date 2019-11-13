The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Turkish, U.S. delegations held fruitful talks in Washington -Albayrak

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A Turkish delegation accompanying
President Tayyip Erdogan in Washington held fruitful talks with
U.S. officials, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on
Wednesday, as the NATO allies seek to overcome mounting
differences.
Erdogan is in Washington for talks with President Donald
Trump aimed at defusing disputes ranging from Syria policy to
Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems.
"We accompanied our president o ...

 

