Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Namibia ministers resign over fishing bribe allegations

Windhoek, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Two Namibian ministers resigned on Wednesday following a Wikileaks report exposing alleged corruption in the fishing industry, released as the country readies for a presidential election later this month.

Iceland-based multinational fishing company Samherji is suspected of bribing senior Namibian officials for continued access to the country's shores, according to documents published by Wikileaks on Tuesday.