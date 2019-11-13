The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Namibia-corruption-fishing

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Namibia ministers resign over fishing bribe allegations
Windhoek, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Two Namibian ministers resigned on Wednesday following a Wikileaks report exposing alleged corruption in the fishing industry, released as the country readies for a presidential election later this month.
Iceland-based multinational fishing company Samherji is suspected of bribing senior Namibian officials for continued access to the country's shores, according to documents published by Wikileaks on Tuesday.

 

