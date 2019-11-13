The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

2 men arrested in Denmark following churchyard vandalism<
Police say two men, aged 27 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of "gross vandalism" of gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in northwestern Denmark<
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Police say two men, aged 27 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of "gross vandalism" of gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in northwestern Denmark.
The men are suspected of dousing green paint on 84 g ...

 

