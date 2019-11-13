BC-EU--Denmark-Vandalism, 0131

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Police say two men, aged 27 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of "gross vandalism" of gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in northwestern Denmark.

The men are suspected of dousing green paint on 84 g ...