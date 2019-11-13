The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Dutch government to cut speed limit to reduce nitrogen pollution

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Prime
Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday the country's speed limit
would be cut to a maximum of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph)
nationwide, as part of a package of emergency measures intended
to reduce nitrogen pollution.
Rutte's government has been in crisis over a court-ordered
delay of thousands of construction projects around the country
as the country has been exceeding European Union rules on
nitrogen em ...

 

