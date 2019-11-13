Saudi-women-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Saudi backpedals on video labelling feminism 'extremism'

Riyadh, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Saudi authorities have distanced themselves from an official video that sparked controversy after it branded feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas.

Saudi Arabia's state security agency posted the animated video on Twitter last weekend at a time when de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seeking to open up the austere kingdom to foreign tourists and overhaul its ultra-conservative i ...