Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Aramco signed deal with ACWA Power to develop plant
* Aramco to supply LNG for the plant - Bangladeshi official
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state energy company
Aramco plans to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh
as part of a tentative $3 billion deal signed in October,
officials told Reuters.
ACWA Power and Saudi Aramco signed a deal with
Bangladesh Power Development Board to develop a 3,600-megawatt
LNG-based pow ...
