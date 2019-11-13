Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal

* Aramco signed deal with ACWA Power to develop plant

* Aramco to supply LNG for the plant - Bangladeshi official

By Ruma Paul

DHAKA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state energy company

Aramco plans to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh

as part of a tentative $3 billion deal signed in October,

officials told Reuters.

ACWA Power and Saudi Aramco signed a deal with

Bangladesh Power Development Board to develop a 3,600-megawatt

LNG-based pow ...