NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins with wild rally

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida

Panthers rallied from four goals down in the third period to stun the host

Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night.

Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron

Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won

their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between

the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective ...