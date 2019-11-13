NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins with wild rally
Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida
Panthers rallied from four goals down in the third period to stun the host
Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night.
Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron
Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won
their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between
the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective ...
