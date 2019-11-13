KA-DISQUALIFIED MLAS-BJP - BJP leadership to decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the disqualified MLAs case, and said its leadership would take a call on the issue of giving them tickets to contest next month's bypolls.

"The court has upheld the Speaker's decision on disqualification of 17 MLAs, along with that Court has given the opportunity for them to contest the upcoming polls, we welcome the court judgement," state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Asked if the disqualif ...