Bolivia-politics-vote-unrest-Morales-Anez-Mexico

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Bolivia's Morales condemns 'coup' by interim president

Mexico City, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Bolivia's former president Evo Morales condemned what he called "the sneakiest, most nefarious coup in history" Tuesday after deputy Senate speaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself the country's new interim president.

Tweeting from exile in Mexico, where he fled to escape the mounting protests that prompted him to resign Sunday, Morales called Anez "a coup-mongering right-wing senator" and said she ...