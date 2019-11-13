The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-FBN--Building Blocks, 1078

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Cowboys build model by paying line, Pats win another way<
Dallas Cowboys build model by investing heavily in offensive line through draft, second contracts while Patriots keep winning with more frugal approach up front<
AP Photo NYPS204-0724141538<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
By SCHUYLER DIXON<
AP Pro Football Writer<
Travis Frederick didn't fully understand the business of football when the Dallas Cowboys drafted their center six years ago and made him an instant starter.

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 13th of November 2019 04:02:03 AM. All rights reserved.