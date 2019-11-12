Australia-fire-environment-climate

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Australia bushfire threat still high after narrow escape

Sydney, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Australia escaped the worst-feared impacts of bushfires during a day of "catastrophic" conditions but the threat remains high, with dozens of fires still blazing and expectations of a brutal summer ahead.

More than 300 new fires -- including 19 that reached emergency level -- were sparked Tuesday during high temperatures, gusting winds and dry conditions that were described as the worst on record.

Thousan ...