England scores late to grab 3-2 win over Czechs<
Leah Williamson scored her first international goal in the 86th minute to give England a much-needed 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly soccer game<
CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) - Leah Williamson scored her first international goal in the 86th minute, giving England a much-needed 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday.
