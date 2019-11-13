BC-SOC--Czech-England Wo, 0282

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

England scores late to grab 3-2 win over Czechs<

Leah Williamson scored her first international goal in the 86th minute to give England a much-needed 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly soccer game<

Eds: Adds Neville quote. Edits lede, headlines. Changes slug.<

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) - Leah Williamson scored her first international goal in the 86th minute, giving England a much-needed 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday.

Lionesses head co ...