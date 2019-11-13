One child dies of pneumonia every 39 seconds, agencies warn

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

As the World Pneumonia Day is marked every year on Nov. 12, this year six leading health and children's organizations have launched an appeal for global action on the Day, according to UNICEF's press release.

In January, the group will host world leaders at the Global Forum on Chi ...