The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Trump blames Fed's policy for capping economic, stock market gains

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Federal Reserve's monetary policies, saying central bank's hesitation in lowering the interest rates capped gains in U.S. economy and stock market.
In a speech delivered at the Economic Club of New York, Trump emphasized the country's economic strength, citing improving labor market data.
He said his administration has delivered on its promises and exceeded expectations on the U.S. economy, "despite the near-record n ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 13th of November 2019 04:01:38 AM. All rights reserved.