Trump blames Fed's policy for capping economic, stock market gains

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Federal Reserve's monetary policies, saying central bank's hesitation in lowering the interest rates capped gains in U.S. economy and stock market.

In a speech delivered at the Economic Club of New York, Trump emphasized the country's economic strength, citing improving labor market data.

He said his administration has delivered on its promises and exceeded expectations on the U.S. economy, "despite the near-record n ...