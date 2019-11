Austria-Belarus-diplomacy-EU-Russia WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Belarus leader defends rights record during Austria visit

By Julia ZAPPEI

=(Live Video+Video+Picture)=

ATTENTION - UPDATES with Lukashenko meeting Kurz ///

Vienna, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko defended his isolated country's human rights during a visit to Austria Tuesday, as he seeks closer ties with the European Union amid tensions with Russia.

On his first trip to an EU member in more than three years, Lukashenko met Austrian President Alexander ...