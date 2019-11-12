Entertainment-US-film-television-Globes

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ricky Gervais to host record fifth Golden Globes

Los Angeles, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Provocative British comic Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for a record fifth time in January, organizers announced Tuesday.

The annual film and television awards are seen by many as an important bellwether for Oscars success, but the ceremony's more informal -- and often alcohol-fueled -- tone is also a draw for stars and audiences.

Gervais' no-holds-barred humor as host has drawn praise and critic ...