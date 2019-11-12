BIZ-HR-COUNCIL - Haryana govt constitutes Economic Advisory Council

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) The Haryana government has constituted an Economic Advisory Council to promote industries in the state.

The Council will also address issues related to various policies of economic development.

The Council will comprise a membership-based advisory panel and will be headed by the state chief minister, while various representatives of the government, industry and academia sector have also been included in the panel, an official release said here on Tuesday.

Among th ...