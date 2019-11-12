HIGHLIGHTS-EASTERN REGION 9 PM - Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm.

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

CAL 3 WB-CYCLONE-SUPRIYO VISIT

Babul Supriyo to visit cyclone-hit areas of WB on Wednesday

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo Tuesday said he has been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal on Wednesday to look into the ground level situation.

CAL 4 CYCLONE-WB SEARCH

Cyclone Bulbul : Day-long search fails to find any missing fishermen

Kolkata: The day-long joint search on Tuesday by Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF could not find ...