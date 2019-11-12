The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Ukraine-Racism 1, 0280

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ukrainian police looking for fans who racially abused Taison<
Ukrainian police say they want to identify and find about 20 Dynamo Kyiv fans as part of an investigation into racist abuse directed at Shakhtar Donetsk player Taison<
AP Photo XEL101-1110191634<
Eds: Updates with quotes, details. With AP Photos.<
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukrainian police want to identify and find about 20 Dynamo Kyiv fans as part of an investigation into racist abuse directed at Shakhtar Donetsk player Tai ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 12th of November 2019 08:22:37 PM. All rights reserved.