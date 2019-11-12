Zimbabweans enjoy improved fuel supplies

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HARARE, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean motorists, particularly in the capital Harare, have enjoyed a steady supply of fuel over the past week with queues at filling stations drastically reduced while dealers continue to notify them of the availability of either petrol or diesel for sale.

Unlike in recent months when motorists had to queue up for several hours before fueling up, the past week has seen them driving straight to the courtyard and being assisted immediately by filling station attendants.