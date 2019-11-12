The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

GJ-FILM-FIR - FIR against makers of award-winning Guj film for 'casteist' dialogue

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Makers of the Gujarati film "Hellaro," which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 66th National Film Awards, were booked for the alleged use of a "derogatory term" in a dialogue to refer to a Scheduled Caste character, police said on Tuesday.
"Hellaro" (The Outburst) was released in theatres on November 8.
"An FIR was registered against the director, producers and dialogue writer of the Gujarati film 'Hellaro' over the utterance of word 'Harijan' by one ...

 

