Hillary Clinton: 'shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's failure to publish a

parliamentary report on alleged Russian meddling is

"inexplicable and shameful", former U.S. presidential candidate

Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.

The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security

Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it

has not yet been given approval for publication by Prime

Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office, meaning it will

not be released be ...