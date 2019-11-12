The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Hillary Clinton: 'shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's failure to publish a
parliamentary report on alleged Russian meddling is
"inexplicable and shameful", former U.S. presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.
The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security
Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it
has not yet been given approval for publication by Prime
Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office, meaning it will
not be released be ...

 

