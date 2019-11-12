Hillary Clinton: 'shameful' of UK not to publish report on Russian meddling
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's failure to publish a
parliamentary report on alleged Russian meddling is
"inexplicable and shameful", former U.S. presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday.
The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security
Committee (ISC) has been cleared by the security services but it
has not yet been given approval for publication by Prime
Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office, meaning it will
not be released be ...
