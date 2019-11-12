JK-HIGHWAY - Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal road remains closed for the 7th day

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Banihal/Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for nearly two days following a massive landslide at Ramban district, officials said.

However, despite undertaking a major operation to clear the snow, the traffic on the Mughal Road, which connects the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, remained closed for the seventh day, they said.

The reopening of the road ...