UN welcomes extention of pre-transitional period in S.Sudan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The UN chief on Monday welcomed the decision by an eastern African bloc to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days for South Sudan to form a national unity government.

"The secretary-general welcomes the decision of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 ...