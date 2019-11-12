The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UN welcomes extention of pre-transitional period in S.Sudan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The UN chief on Monday welcomed the decision by an eastern African bloc to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days for South Sudan to form a national unity government.
"The secretary-general welcomes the decision of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 12th of November 2019 08:09:59 AM. All rights reserved.