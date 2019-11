Taiwan's tech firm Yageo to buy rival Kemet in $1.8 billion deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's technology company Yageo Corp

said on Monday it would acquire rival electronic

component maker Kemet Corp in a deal valued at $1.8

billion to expand its global footprint.

Yageo will offer $27.20 per Kemet share, representing an 18%

premium to Monday's closing share price.



