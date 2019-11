UN-Iran-nuclear-Britain-Germany-France-EU

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

Paris, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - France, Germany, Britain and the European Union said Monday they are "extremely concerned" by Iran's decision to re-start nuclear activities at one of its key sites, in breach of a landmark 2015 deal with international powers.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest annou ...