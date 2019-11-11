US-aerospace-Boeing-accident-aviation lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

New York, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Boeing on Monday said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month.

In a statement, the group said it still hopes to receive certification next month from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing it to resume MAX deliveries to airline customers before the end of the year.

"In parallel, we ...