Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are

having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL

Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' 26-9

upset in New Orleans on Sunday. Hooper left the game with a knee injury.

Freeman rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and

did not play in the second half against the Saints. Hooper caught ...