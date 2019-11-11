CHINA-UK-3RDLD STEEL - China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel (Eds: Updates with announcement )

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

London, Nov 11 (AFP) Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group has agreed to buy bankrupt British Steel for an undisclosed amount, the official receiver said Monday in a rescue deal that saves thousands of jobs.

Jingye added separately that it would invest 1.2 billion pounds(USD 1.5 billion, 1.4 billion euros) over the next decade to place the business, which collapsed in May, on a competitive and sustainable footing.

"The Official Receiver and Special Managers from EY can confirm that a sales contr ...