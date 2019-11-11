The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Mancini says he wants Balotelli back with Italy on merits<
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says he would prefer to recall Mario Balotelli on merits and not as a message against racism<
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) - Italy coach Roberto Mancini would prefer to recall Mario Balotelli for his qualities as a player, not as a message against racism.
Balotelli has not been ca ...

 

