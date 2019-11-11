fbl-Euro-2020-FRA-ALB

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with rib knock

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, France, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania with a rib injury, the Juventus midfielder announced on Monday.

Matuidi picked up the knock in the 1-0 win over AC Milan that kept champions Juve top of Serie A, and failed to make the trip to Paris ahead of the two Group H clashes on Thursday and Sunday which could sea ...