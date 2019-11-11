RJ-GEHLOT-DEMONETIZATION - People still struggling due to demonetization 'blunder': Gehlot

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Days after the third anniversary of the demonetization of high-value currency notes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for committing the 'blunder' and not taking any responsibility for it.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot claimed that 120 people had lost their lives due to the 'short-sighted' decision taken by the NDA government and that people were undergoing its grave repercussions even after three years.

Demonetization o ...