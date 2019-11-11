SC-KARNATAKA MLAs - SC to deliver verdict on Nov 13 on pleas of disqualified Karnataka MLAs

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on November 13 its verdict on the pleas of 17 disqualified Congress-JD (S) MLAs of Karnataka challenging the orders of the then Assembly speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.

A three-judge bench of justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari had on October 25 reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by these disqualified MLAs.

Kumar had disqualified these 17 MLAs of ruling the Congress-JD(S) coalition ahead o ...