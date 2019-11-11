Abu Dhabi int'l petroleum exhibition focuses on "Oil and Gas 4.0"

ABU DHABI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) kicked off on Monday with the theme "Oil and Gas 4.0," focusing on the fourth industrial revolution and highlighting the impact of digitalisation and emerging technologies on the sector.

The conference, which will be hold on Nov. 11-14 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was opened by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime ...