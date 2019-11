BC-EU--Trump-Impeachment, 2661

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

After push from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine<

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry influenced Ukraine's energy policy as its new government sought military aid from the US to defend against Russian aggression and Trump's allies were ramping up efforts to spur an investigation into Joe Biden<

AP Photo WX207-0520191358, WX205-1112181323, TXHOU203-1015120640, WX202-1112181424, WX206-1111181232, WX204-1112180812<

Eds: Minor edits to fix word spacing. A shorter version also is availabl ...