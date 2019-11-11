BC-US-Supreme Court-Youn, 0003
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears<
A Mexican immigrant fighting President Donald Trump's attempt to end a program shielding young immigrants from deportation says he is nervous about the case finally being heard at the U.S. Supreme Court.<
AP Photo RPTS101-1107191339, RPTS102-1107191339<
Eds: Adds background, details, quotes. With AP Photos.<
By CLAUDIA TORRENS<
Associated Press<
NEW YORK (AP) -
...
Subscribe