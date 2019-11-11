BC-EU--Britain-Economy 1, 0363

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UK avoids recession but economy growing at near decade lows<

Official figures show that the British economy avoided falling into recession in the third quarter of the year<

By PAN PYLAS<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) - The British economy avoided falling into recession in the third quarter of the year, but annual growth is running at a near-decade low rate as a result of ongoing uncertainty related to Britain's departure from the European Union and a subdued global backdrop, official ...