Chile to amend constitution, a key demand of protesters
Santiago, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Chile announced Sunday it will move to draft a new constitution and replace one dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship -- a key demand of protesters who have rocked the country for three weeks.
The new constitution will be drafted by a body called a constituent assembly and then put to a referendum for ratification, Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said.
He made the announcement after a meeting ...
