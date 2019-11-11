Chile-politics-protests-constitution

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Chile to amend constitution, a key demand of protesters

Santiago, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Chile announced Sunday it will move to draft a new constitution and replace one dating back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship -- a key demand of protesters who have rocked the country for three weeks.

The new constitution will be drafted by a body called a constituent assembly and then put to a referendum for ratification, Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel said.

He made the announcement after a meeting ...