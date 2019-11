CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $12 billion in first hour

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects first-hour sales figure to 84 bln yuan ($12 bln), not

91.2 bln yuan ($13 bln), corrects increase to 22%, not 32%.)

* Singles Day sales hit $1 bln mark in 1 minute, 8 seconds

* Alibaba event is akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday

* Shopping festival raked in $30 bln in 2018

By Josh Horwitz

HANGZHOU, China, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant

Alibaba Group Holding Inc said on Monday that sales for

its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 84 ...