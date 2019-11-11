Spain-vote-politics-Vox BACKGROUND

The rapid rise of Spain's far-right party Vox

By Álvaro VILLALOBOS

Madrid, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - With its hard line against Catalan separatism, immigration and feminism, far-right party Vox was the big winner of Spain's repeat general election on Sunday, surging into third place.

The party won 52 seats -- more than doubling the 24 it took during its April parliamentary debut in the most significant showing by a far-right faction since Spain's return to democracy foll ...